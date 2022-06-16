Foot Orthotic Insoles Demand Is Likely To Increase, Expanding At A CAGR Exceeding 7% Throughout 2030|Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Foot Orthotic Insoles Market By Product (Prefabricated, Customized), By Material (Gel, Thermoplastics, Composite Carbon Fibres), By Application (Sports & Athletics, Medical Prescribed, Personal Comfort), By User (Adults, Pediatrics), By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores, Online Stores) & Region – Forecast to 2021-2031

By 2030, the number of diabetic people worldwide is projected to increase to 366 million. Owing to these broad factors, the foot orthotic insoles demand is likely to increase, expanding at a CAGR exceeding 7% throughout the 2020-2030 assessment period.

Globally, diabetic foot problems are compounding exponentially, resulting in severe physical, mental and economic consequences for patients. According to the National Library of Medicine, neuropathic foot ulcers are expected to surge across developing countries, attributed to high prevalence of type 2 diabetes, accelerating demand for orthotic insoles in upcoming years.

Prominent Key players of the Foot orthotic insoles market survey report:

Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

Bauerfeind AG

Acor Orthopedic

Amfit Inc.

Blatchford Clinical Services

Dr. Scholl’s (Bayer)

Salts Techstep

The Foot Lab

Arden Orthotics Ltd.

Bolton Bros

Cascade Dafo Inc.

Key Segments Covered of the Foot Orthotic Insoles Market

Product Prefabricated Custom Rigid/Function Orthotic Insoles Soft/Accommodative Insoles

Age Group Adult Pediatric

Application Sports & Athletics Medical Personal Comfort

Material Thermoplastics Polyethylene Foams Leather Cork Composite Carbon Fibers EVA Gel Others

End User Prefabricated Adult Pediatric Custom Adult Pediatric

Distribution Channel Drug Stores Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Online Stores Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Foot orthotic insoles fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Foot orthotic insoles player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Foot orthotic insoles in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Foot orthotic insoles.

The report covers following Foot orthotic insoles Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Foot orthotic insoles market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Foot orthotic insoles

Latest industry Analysis on Foot orthotic insoles Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Foot orthotic insoles Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Foot orthotic insoles demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Foot orthotic insoles major players

Foot orthotic insoles Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Foot orthotic insoles demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Foot orthotic insoles Market report include:

How the market for Foot orthotic insoles has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Foot orthotic insoles on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Foot orthotic insoles?

Why the consumption of Foot orthotic insoles highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

