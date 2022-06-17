Electrical Coil Windings Market is anticipated to reach beyond US$ 9.1 Bn at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2031

Electrical coil windings find usage in a multitude of electrical and electronic devices. Applications range from the transmission & distribution sector, industrial sector, electronics & communication sector, medical equipment sector, etc. A dominant share of the market is held by the power transmission & distribution sector, given the size of the infrastructure required and also the kind of extensive electrical coil windings required in equipment such as transformers.

Moreover, the need for expanding transmission and distribution infrastructure in developing countries is fuelling demand for such equipment, directly influencing the growth of the electrical coil windings market.

According to a newly published report by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the electrical coil windings market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4% over 2019-2029.

Key Takeaways of Electrical Coil Windings Market Report

Under the application segment, the power transmission & distribution sector will continue to account for major market share. However, growth would accelerate faster in the medical, automotive, and electronics & communication segments.

Copper is the most widely used material for electrical coil windings, with its high conductive properties and overall greater electrical efficiency. Aluminium is preferred when space and weight requirements are key concerns, as the material is more than 30% lighter than copper. However, with aluminium offering only around 60% of the conductivity of copper, it cannot be used for high performance devices.

Asia Pacific holds a prominent share in the consumption of electrical coil windings, and is expected to continue its dominance at a high growth rate over the forecast period.

The emergence of copper clad aluminium wires for electrical coil windings has provided a major new option for end uses that require the reliability of copper, but have weight and space constraints. The aluminium core of these windings keep the product lightweight, while the copper coating on the surface enhances overall conductivity and electrical efficiency.

