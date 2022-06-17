Automotive Collision Repair Services Market to close to US$ 600 Mn with CAGR of 6.3% by 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Collision Repair Services Market 2022

The global automotive collision repair services market is estimated to be worth US$ 100 Bn in the year 2021.Automotive Collision Repair Services Market to Touch US$ 172 Bn by 2027; Passenger Vehicles to Generate Maximum Revenue. The global automotive collision repair services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% in the automotive collision repair services market.

Increase in average vehicle age, poor quality of infrastructure, and increase in vehicle parc are considered to be prominent factors that will drive the growth of the global automotive collision repair services market over the forecast period. On the other hand, with rising concerns toward increasing number of road traffic deaths, legislations, vehicle standards, and road infrastructure are improving. This may, in turn, result in lesser collisions, consequently hindering the growth of the global automotive collision repair services market to some extent.

