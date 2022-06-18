Future Electronics Will Participate in Embedded World 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, will participate in Embedded World 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany from June 21 – 23, 2022.

Embedded World is the global platform of the embedded community. The Embedded World trade fair encompasses the entire world of embedded systems including the safety of electronic systems, distributed intelligence, the Internet of Things, e-mobility and energy efficiency.

Future’s embedded technology experts will be on hand to present the latest innovations from their leading supplier partners, and they will be available for meetings to discuss specific embedded design challenges and requirements.

Future Electronics is pleased to be supported by the following partners and their innovative technology: Abracon, Acconeer, ams OSRAM, Fingerprints, Infineon, Lattice, Microchip, Murata, Nexperia, NXP, onsemi, Panasonic Industry, Renesas, STMicro, SynchronicIT, Thales, uBlox.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discover the latest innovations in the embedded sector, and the full spectrum of embedded solutions will be represented, from components, modules and complete systems to operating systems, hardware and software and services.

To learn more about Embedded World 2022, click here or visit https://www.embedded-world.de/en.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

