Pet Food Ingredients Market Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2025

Pet Food Ingredients Industry Overview

The global pet food ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 59.45 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period Increasing pet ownership is one of the key trends escalating market growth.

Rendered protein meals such as fishmeal, poultry by-product meals, and meat and bone meal are universally used in companion animal’s feed owing to protein-rich content along with a good balance of amino acids. Balancing essential and conditionally essential fatty acids is an important factor for the selection of specific fats in a diet regime.

The global sales of dog foods with probiotics exhibited a whopping 139.0% growth from 2017 to 2018. Superfood is witnessing strong growth in sales, including 2.0% sales growth for pet foods with blueberry, 8.0% for cranberry, and 13.0% for sweet potato. Increasing focus on nutrition of companion animals and rising consumer willingness to spend on pet care are anticipated to drive the market at a healthy growth rate over the coming years.

Pet Food Ingredients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pet food ingredient market on the basis of product and region:

Based on the Ingredients Insights, the market is segmented into Specialty Proteins, Amino Acids, Mold Inhibitors, Gut Health Ingredients, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Flavors & Sweeteners, Antimicrobials & Antibiotics, Minerals and Antioxidants.

The amino acid emerged as the most significant pet food ingredient segment. The segment consists of lysine, methionine, threonine, cysteine, among others, wherein lysine is observed to dominate the segment.

Phosphates are another major segment in this market which is projected to grow at a significant growth rate. Some of the most widely used commercial phosphates in animal nutrition are monocalcium, dicalcium, phospholipids, and orthophosphates. These phosphates provide vital nutrients, hence improve the health of companion animals.

Gut health ingredients are further classified as beta-glucan, Mannan-oligosaccharide (MOS), Fructooligosaccharides (FOS), probiotics , and prebiotics. These ingredients stimulate antimicrobial and anti-tumor activities through the binding of receptors on white blood cells and macrophages owing to which the product is ginning wide acceptance in this industry.

and prebiotics. These ingredients stimulate antimicrobial and anti-tumor activities through the binding of receptors on white blood cells and macrophages owing to which the product is ginning wide acceptance in this industry. Increasing concern towards the use of antibiotics in the agricultural application has provided momentum in the growth of antioxidants, acidifiers, and enzymes. Some of the widely used feed acidifiers are propionic acids, formic acid, fumaric acid, citric acid, acetic acid, lactic acid, and others. Fumaric acid is known to be an efficient and less expensive energy source similar to glucose which is a primary driver for the product.

Pet Food Ingredients Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central America

South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The pet food ingredients market is highly fragmented. Major manufacturers have adopted several strategic initiatives such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, joint ventures, agreements, expansions, and new product launches to increase their footprint in the global market.

Some prominent players in the global Pet Food Ingredients market include

DuPont Nutrition & Health

FoodSafe Technologies

Diana Pet Food

AFB International

Biorigin

Lallemand, Inc.

American Dehydrated Foods, Inc. (ADF)

Eurotec Nutrition

Elanco and many others

