Chemical Distribution Market To Record Revenue Worth USD 375.7 Billion by 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, June 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Chemical Distribution Industry Overview

The global chemical distribution market size is projected to reach USD 375.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2028. The market has witnessed a rebound in the number of mergers and acquisitions over the past few years owing to the rising focus of major players on inorganic growth to fill regional footprint and product portfolio.

The portfolio of distributors across the globe include a range of specialty and commodity chemicals. Specialty products such as Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers (CASE), polymers and resins, agrochemicals, and construction chemicals are consumed in low quantities and are anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years. These chemicals are under high scrutiny from the regional governments and are hence produced by specialized manufacturers.

Chemical Distribution Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global chemical distribution market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Specialty Chemicals and Commodity Chemicals.

The commodity chemicals sector includes plastics and polymer, synthetic rubber, explosives, petrochemicals, and other such as bulk polymers, fibers, and basic organics or aromatics. Collectively, the segment has displayed the strongest Total Return to Shareholders (TRS) performance in the chemicals value chain with above 14% growth from 2000 to 2015.

The specialty product segment refers to high-performance and customized chemical solutions that meet application-specific consumer requirements. Specialty compounds include Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Elastomers (CASE), cosmetic additives, construction materials, polymers, lubricant additives, and others such as surfactants, industrial gases, and textile auxiliaries. These are most widely used across end-use industries such as automotive, electronics, construction, pharmaceuticals, textiles and others.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive & Transportation, Construction, Agriculture, Industrial, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals and Others.

The construction industry dominated the market and accounted for over 17.6% of the revenue share in 2020. Alarming pollution levels in the U.S., as well as in China, have driven innovation in construction materials, leading to the development of smog-combating products.

Consumption of commodity chemicals in the downstream sector has dominated the market with a share of 35.6% in terms of revenue in 2020. The downstream sector includes the petroleum crude oil refining, processing, and purifying of raw natural gas. In addition to this, it also includes the marketing and distribution of a variety of petroleum-derived products.

Chemical Distribution Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansion are major strategies followed by the companies to diversify their product portfolio and increase market share on a global scale. Major companies are consolidating growth by expanding existing product ranges to include specialty products as well.

Some prominent players in the global Chemical Distribution market include

Univar AG

Helm AG

Brenntag AG

Azelis Holdings SA

IMCD Group

BASF SE

Biesterfeld AG

Order a free sample PDF of the Chemical Distribution Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter