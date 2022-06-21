Redpoint Tallahassee Makes a World of Difference for Students

Tallahassee, Florida, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Tallahassee is pleased to announce their off-campus housing complex makes a world of difference in students’ lives. The housing complex offers housing solutions for students attending Florida State University.

At Redpoint Tallahassee, students will find floor plans to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. The complex offers two, three, four, and five-bedroom cottages with a per-person rental rate to ensure students can live more affordably. Rent includes Internet access, trash disposal, and in-unit laundry, with furnishing packages available for an additional monthly fee. Each student has a private bedroom and bathroom to ensure privacy.

Redpoint Tallahassee provides all the community amenities students need to improve their quality of life, including a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool with a swim-up movie screen, gaming lounges, a sand volleyball court, grilling stations, and more. The complex is pet-friendly, allowing residents to bring their furry companions. Social events are scheduled throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the living environment can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Tallahassee website or calling 1-850-361-8000.

About Redpoint Tallahassee: Redpoint Tallahassee is an off-campus housing community close to Florida State University. They make it easy for students to enjoy an independent lifestyle close to campus with their friends or random students through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate ensures students don’t worry about roommates who can’t pay their fair share.

Company: Redpoint Tallahassee

Address: 2636 Mission Road

City: Tallahassee

State: FL

Zip code: 32304

Telephone number: 1-850-361-8000