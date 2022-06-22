Cell Therapy Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2028

Cell Therapy Industry Overview

The global cell therapy market size was valued at USD 7.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is majorly driven by the rising number of clinical studies for cell-based therapies. This has resulted in a substantial global investment in research and their clinical translation. The increasing number of ongoing clinical trials can be attributed to the presence of government and private funding agencies that are constantly offering grants to support projects across various stages of clinical trials.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Cell Therapy Market

In addition, the field of regenerative medicine is witnessing series of advancements, further expected to offer effective treatment solutions for chronic ailments. Several companies in the growing markets, such as Canada, are at the forefront, striving to capitalize on the untapped potential of the market for cell therapy. For example, RepliCel is investing in multiple projects in regenerative medicine.

Moreover, the gradual emergence of new technologies to support the development of advanced therapies has aided in market growth. The introduction of proprietary cell lines is considered as the primary means by which a single product can be exploited for the production of a robust portfolio of candidates. For example, Immunicum employs Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell (CAR-T) expansion, dendritic cell neoantigen presentation technology, and T-cell primers to advance their product line for immuno-oncology.

Furthermore, direct cell reprogramming has received significant attention as a novel therapeutic strategy. This can be attributed to its higher efficacy and safety. A privately held company-Fortuna Fix-is strategizing to become the first company to commence clinical use of neural stem cells of patients, which will be produced by direct reprogramming for replacement of lost neuronal tissue in case of neurodegeneration or neurotrauma. Such ongoing activities are anticipated to bolster revenue generation in the future.

With significant efforts being made to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, the market for cell therapy has been impacted to a certain extent. Progress in ongoing research is a concern, as many universities worldwide have slowed down their enrollment process for clinical trials as well as for all other research activities. The market, however, continues to expand with many companies like Novartis providing access to their therapies. In addition, Athersys, Inc.’s MultiStem is considered a highly relevant potential therapy for COVID-19.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Biotechnology Industry Research Reports.

Genotyping Market : The global genotyping market was valued at USD 12.65 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The global genotyping market was valued at USD 12.65 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2022 to 2030. RNA Analysis Market: The global RNA analysis market size was valued at USD 9.28 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.44% from 2021 to 2028.

Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cell therapy market on the basis of use-type, therapy type, and region:

Cell Therapy Use-type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Clinical-use By Therapeutic Area Malignancies Muscoskeletal disorders Autoimmune disorders Dermatology Others By Cell Type Stem Cell Therapies BM, Blood, & Umbilical cord-derived Stem Cells Adipose-derived cells Others Non-stem Cell Therapies Research-use



Cell Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Allogenic Therapies

Autologous Therapies

Cell Therapy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

February 2021 : The RepliCel company announced plans for the commercialization and clinical testing of 3 additional technologies in Japan. These include 2 cell-based therapies – one for skin rejuvenation and the other for tendon regeneration.

: The RepliCel company announced plans for the commercialization and clinical testing of 3 additional technologies in Japan. These include 2 cell-based therapies – one for skin rejuvenation and the other for tendon regeneration. September 2020: FDA granted Investigational New Drug approval to Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc. for conducting phase II trials for intravenously administered allogeneic MSCs in covid-19 patients.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the cell therapy market include:

Kolon TissueGene, Inc.

Anterogen Co., Ltd.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.

The Future of Biotechnology, MEDIPOST

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

PHARMICELL Co., Ltd

Tameika Cell Technologies, Inc.

Cells for Cells

NuVasive, Inc.

Vericel Corporation

Celgene Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Cell Therapy Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.