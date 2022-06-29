Worldwide Sales Of Anti-Snoring Devices And Snoring Surgery Industry Projects The Market To Expand 2x To Reach Us$ 40 Bn By 2031

The Global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery industry was valued at aroundin 2020. A five year compounded annual growth rate ofis projected until 2025, while long-term forecast projects the market to expandto reachby 2031. Patients showed high inclination towards uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP) surgeries, accounting forrevenue in 2020.

Prominent Key players of the Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery market survey report:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Koninklijke Philips NV

ResMed

ASF Medical GmbH (Tomed GmbH)

Apnea Sciences

Key Segments Covered

Device Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) Tongue Stabilizing Anti-Snoring Device (TSD) Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Anti-Snoring Devices Others (Nasal and Chin Strips, Straps, Rings, etc.)

Surgical Procedure Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP) Snoring Surgery Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy Snoring Surgery Maxillo-Mandibular and Genloglossus Advancement Surgeries Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Snoring Surgery Pillar Procedure with Palatal Implants Snoring Surgery



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

Full Access of this Report Is Available at:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4322

