SpiceJet Best Low Fare Domestic Airlines for Frequent Flyers

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — SpiceJet is a Chennai based airline in India. It has a mission to deliver the lowest and cheapest airfare to the travelers. At present, SpiceJet is operating flights to 20 points in the country. SpiceJet has also started its international flight to Colombo in October 2010. Travelers can enjoy SpiceJet’s lowest ticket fares to Hyderabad, Goa, Jammu, Kochi, Bangalore, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Madurai, Kolkata and Varanasi.

SpiceJet’s fleet consists of 22 aircraft, including 17 Boeing 737-800 and 5 Boeing 737-900ER. All the aircrafts are named after spices like Chilly, Sesame, Oregano, Saffron, Mint, Pepper, Fennel, Coriander, Rosemary, Mustard, Anise, Clove and cinnamon. SpiceJet airline also have SpiceJet cargo that offers on-time air freight shipping in the country. The cargo can be reserved directly in the Spice Jet offices or through authorized agents at least 3 hours before the flight’s departure. The maximum weight of the package can be up to 100 Kg and dimension of the package should be L48 x B52 x H34. The SpiceJet tickets can be availed online. The tickets can be reserved through tele-booking too. SpiceJet Airline has comfortable in-flight services.

Spice Jet has single-aircraft-type fleet which will give good efficiency and easier maintenance. It has opted for the new generation Boeing 737-800s with winglets and Boeing 737-900ER. The fleets are having cutting edge technology. The maintenance of the fleets is done by KLM and Star Navigation, Russell Adams and Tech Log. The company has also tied up with Navitaire – low-cost reservation and revenue management.

SpiceJet airlines also offers online flight PNR status checking facility through which you can get to know the status of your booked ticket. You can check SpiceJet PNR status online from your devices whether it’s mobile or PC or laptop. In order to check SpiceJet PNR status, passengers have to go to the ‘Manage Booking’ tab on the official airline’s website. They have to then enter details like the PNR number or booking reference number, passenger last name or email address etc. After hitting the retrieve booking, it will display the ticket. Now you can now either email or print the ticket.

SpiceJet will operate flights in 16 non metro courses. Chennai will be the headquarters. The airline is also planning to have 3 bases in the east, north and south regions for managing the operations. There is an offer by SpiceJet – Domestic TravInsure, an insurance to cover the accidental medical emergency on flight. It is offered by TATA AIG General Insurance Company Ltd. There are many exclusive offers for Spice Jet travelers like SpiceJet SBI Card – free ticket on enrolment, Discount vouchers, 7.5% value back, personal accident insurance and free tickets on spends with SpiceJet shops. SpiceJet has been voted the best low fare airline in HT MaRS Study in 2009. The Hindustan Times MaRs consumer study was carried out amongst 1330 flyers who had taken 4 flights. The survey was conducted across 10 cities – Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Guwahati, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.