Killeen, TX, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Modern furniture accessories add an aesthetic character to the space. The elegant pieces of modern accessories allow you to infuse your personal style and creativity to the interiors. Ashley HomeStore specializes in finely crafted modern home furniture & accessories.

Ashley HomeStore, Killeen

Ashley HomeStore is a family-owned store specializing in quality home furnishings & ingenious sleeping solutions. Ashley HomeStore is an all-inclusive store which offers quality home furniture, mattresses and modern accessories under one roof.

Modern Furniture Accessories in Killeen, TX

The store offers a wide variety of modern furniture accessories including Home Accents, Storage Baskets, Storage Chests, Decorative Bowls, Decorative Trays, Canisters, Candle Holders, Picture Frames, Sculptures, Decorative Objects, Vases, Faux Plants, Indoor Planters, Clocks, etc.

Accent Furniture

• Accent Chairs

• Accent Tables

• End & Side Tables

• Console Tables

• Accent Cabinets

• Benches

• Bar Carts

Mirrors

• Wall Mirrors

• Floor Mirrors

Wall Art

• Framed Art

• Canvas Art

• Wall Art Sets

Wall Decor

• Wall Shelves

• Tapestries

• Picture Frames

• Accent Wall Decor

Window Treatments

• Curtains & Drapes

• Window Scarves & Valances

Throw Pillows, Blankets, & Poufs

• Blankets & Throws

• Throw Pillows

• Indoor-Outdoor Pillows

• Poufs

• Rugs

Lightings

• Chandeliers

• Pendants

• Lamps

• Floor Lamps

• Table Lamps

• Desk Lamps

• Lamp Sets

• Wall Lights

• Vanity Lighting

Outdoor Accessories

• Patio Umbrellas

• Fire Pits

• Hammocks

• Outdoor Decor

• Outdoor Throw Pillows

• Outdoor Seat Cushions

• Outdoor Furniture Covers

• Outdoor Rugs

• Outdoor Lighting

• Gardening

• Garden Fountains

• Outdoor Planters

• Outdoor Plant Stands

• Outdoor Tableware

• Grills

Other Services Offered By Ashley HomeStore

• Various financing options

• Visual search

• Free shipping & premium delivery

• Delivery tracking

To know more about modern furniture accessories, visit Ashley HomeStore at 1101 South W S Young Drive Killeen, TX – 76543 or call at (254) 634 – 5900. You can also check the collection at www.killeenfurniture.com