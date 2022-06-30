Rainscreen Manufacturers BTS Facades & Fabrications Ltd get confused with Korean boy band

Durham, UK, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ —  BTS Facades & Fabrications Btsfabrications.co.uk have been working on a wide range of commercial projects throughout the UK.

 

A project we are particularly proud of is one where we have been working alongside Metclad Contracts and RG Group to provide material for the new Hilton Hotel.

 

This hotel sits next to the iconic Silverstone Racetrack.

We’ll let the pictures speak for themselves…  Btsfabrications.co.uk/silverstone/

 

Now for something a bit more light-hearted.

As much as we’d like to think we have a strong fan base, we think someone might have confused BTS, with the Korean pop band.

 

Director Phil received a messaging via the website on What’s app saying.

 

“Hello , I’m big fan of BTS”

 

For the record, BTS FACADES & FABRICATIONS LIMITED were around first, so the Bangtan Boys should stay in their lane!

 

For more information, please contact Phil Atkinson, on 01388 816883.

 

Or email him at phila@btsfabrications.co.uk.

 

Address – Unit 7, Woodham Road, Aycliffe Business Park, Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, DL5 6HT https://btsfabrications.co.uk/

