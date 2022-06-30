SRM University: Best Engineering College in Chennai

Chennai, India, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — If you are looking to study BTech CSE in Chennai, then you are in luck! SRM University offers some of the best programs in the country, and the school’s excellent facilities are sure to impress you. The school boasts over 600 acres of grounds, state-of-the-art laboratories, a 4000 seat AC auditorium, 100 online smart classrooms, Wi-Fi, ATMs, and dining options to choose from. Hostels are also available at affordable rates.

To study BTech CSE in SRM University Chennai, you must first submit an application form. Then, you should pay the application fee. This fee is INR 1100 if you apply online or download the form. If you wish to apply offline, you must pay INR 1160. Make sure to save the application number so that you can refer to it in the future. If you decide to pay the application fee online, you can do so at the university’s website. Alternatively, you can pay it at the SRMIST payment address.

The requirements for admission into the SRM university vary for each course. The minimum score to study BTech CSE in SRM is 7,000. However, if you score 20,000 or less, you can secure an admission in the SRM campus if you’ve passed the SRMJEEE. However, you must note that you will face tough competition in the admission process. If you are a good student, you can opt for a higher degree program if your score is not so high.

Students studying BTech CSE in SRM University Chennai are guaranteed a place in a leading engineering school. The university has a reputation for high-quality education, and the department’s lecturers are highly qualified. Students also enjoy a good placement record. Top-notch companies are regularly hiring TU graduates. In addition to the main campus, the university also has satellite campuses in Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, and Madurai.

If you’re thinking about studying BTech CSE in Chennai, you may have many reasons to do so. As a computer science major, you’ll learn a multitude of skills and techniques that will help you find a job in the field. As a bonus, you’ll earn some of the highest salaries in the country – a lucrative sum for those who pursue a career in this field.