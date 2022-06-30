Have The Best HGV Training At HGV Training Network!

Enfield, United Kingdom, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — HGV Training Network (https://hgvtrainingnetwork.com/) is a great place for drivers to get their HGV training for heavy goods vehicle driving. With their finance scheme, customers can get the HGV training they need without breaking the bank.

This company offers various driving services for customers to select from, including HGV training, LGV training, PCV training, Driver CPC training, and many more. With their range of courses to suit all levels of experience, so everyone can be sure to find the right course for them. In addition, they offer a finance arrangement for their courses, which allows customers to spread the cost of their training over a number of months without putting a strain on their finances. Customers can also use their finance options to pay for additional driving lessons or refresher courses.

HGV Training Network is one of the biggest HGV training course providers, with over 50 HGV training facilities in the UK. Their HGV training courses are designed to give drivers the skills and knowledge they need to pass their HGV driver training test and become safe and confident drivers. They have received full accreditation from all of the major industry bodies, such as Logistics UK, and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is the organisation that determines the standards for all of their driving exams. As a result, they have extensive training experience teaching people who haven’t driven before how to drive effectively and efficiently.

HGVTrainingNetwork is committed to helping people become safe and confident HGV drivers. And besides training, they also want their drivers to use their knowledge in real-life applications. That is why they go in partnership with Blue Arrow to offer their drivers employment once they have completed their training. According to them: “With the driver shortage currently sitting at 100,000 drivers needed, we have setup an exclusive partnership with Blue Arrow, one of the UKs largest specialist staffing companies. Blue Arrow hire drivers for some of the biggest companies in the UK”.



HGV Training Network is one of the leading HGV training providers in the UK. They offer a range of HGV training courses to suit all levels of experience, from complete beginners to experienced drivers. Some of their offers include Class1 and Class 2 HGV training courses and refresher courses for experienced drivers. All of their HGV training courses are delivered by experienced and qualified instructors, and they offer a reliable and friendly service to all of their customers. With over 50 centres across the UK, they are sure to have a training centre near you.