Rising Sale Of Low Calorie Food Is Helping To Boost The Growth Rate Of Low Calorie Treats Market

Key Segmentation

On the basis of product type the Low calorie Treat is segmented as: Cereals Sodas Bars Ice creams Cookies Others (Candy, Biscuits, etc.)

On the basis of distribution channel the low calorie treat market is segmented as: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Online Retail stores Specialty Stores Convenience Stores

On the basis form, the low calorie treat market is segmented as: Liquid Solid

On the basis of packaging, the low calorie treat market is segmented as: Box Tray Pouch Cup Can Packet



Low Calorie Treats Market: Opportunities

Key players of low calorie treats are focusing on adapting advance technology to produce low calorie food products. For instance, in 2016, Pepsico adapted the advance frying technique which reduces saturated fat by 20%. The new frying technique is beneficial for producing low calorie treats products.

The demand for low calorie treats is rising globally due to which the number of players entering in low calorie treats market is rising globally.

The competition is getting intense, players are investing in research and development to produce innovative products and to sustain their position in the low calorie treats market.

For instance, Peacoc who is a bars manufacturing company recently came up with Ultra low-calorie bars with the very low amounts of calories and high amount of proteins.

Key Players

Here are some of the major key players operating their business in the low calorie treat market are

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo Inc.

Coca-Cola Company

Danone

General Mills

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

McKee Foods, Kellogg’s

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

