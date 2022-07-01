3D Animation Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

3D Animation Industry Overview

The global 3D animation market size is expected to reach USD 51.03 billion by 2030, according to the latest report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2030. The rising demand of consumers for realistic and appealing content has made the public embrace 3D animation technology, leading to increased demand for technology. The growing acceptance of technology for visual effects in movies and the increasing demand for high-quality animation by customers drive the global market.

The adoption of 3D animation technology, also known as Computer Generated Imagery (CGI), significantly increased in the media and entertainment industry, owning to the deployment of Visual Effects (VFX) by animators, movie makers, and game player developers. Various technological advancements are driving the market, so technological advancements in the television and communication industries are the key driver for global market growth. Key driving factors for the increase in the animation market are- emphasis on quality HD videos, technology, and multiple usages of 3D animation.

The combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 3D animation technology has made the process of stimulation quick and effortless. Many technology companies partner with Artificial Intelligence technology providers to simplify their simulation tasks and improve the overall working of several functions. For instance, in November 2020, the acquisition of software company Spacemaker, a provider of cloud-based AI software, by Autodesk, Inc. has allowed the company to accelerate the process of designing, planning, and developing infrastructure and town planning. This way, companies are coming forward and, with the help of emerging technologies making business more accessible. Many tech giants have already started integrating 3D technologies and AI support into their companies.

3D Animation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D animation market based on technique, component, deployment, end-use, and region:

Based on the Technique Insights, the market is segmented into 3D Modeling, Motion Graphics, 3D Rendering and Visual Effects.

The 3D modeling segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.6% in 2021 and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period.

The virtual effects segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2030. The visual effect is a process in which images are created or manipulated outside the context of live shooting in film and video production.

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services.

The software segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 52.7% in 2021 and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. This growth may be due to the software’s ability to create visuals that appear realistic and tangible, as well as your essential need for 3D animated movies and games.

The hardware segment accounts for a significant revenue share of 30.6% in 2021. 3D animation combines the creation and editing of complex 2D and 3D images, putting many modern computers under pressure.

Based on the Deployment Insights, the market is segmented into On-premise and On-demand.

The on-premise segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 61.7% in 2021. Location storage depends on the company’s data management or infrastructure, which provides greater data security and savings.

The on-demand segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 14.4% for the forecast period. This growth may be due to cartoon producers’ rapid adoption of cloud technology.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Media & Entertainment, Architecture & Construction, Education & Academics, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Defence and Others.

The media and entertainment segment adjudged for the largest revenue share of 35.0% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The reason for significant growth is that most of today’s films use 3D and CGI technology.

The healthcare segment is anticipated for a significant CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2030. The healthcare industry uses a wide range of sophisticated equipment and equipment in patient care, such as scanners, respirators, ventilators, blood purifiers, etc.

The manufacturing segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 13.2% for the forecast period. Industrial animation is the animation catering to an industrial machine or product and its specific method or range of motion.

3D Animation Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile

The 3d animation market includes a highly competitive environment and many international and regional players. Due to the need to design biomedical devices such as ventilators, respirators, accessories, scanners, and tubes during the COVID-19, the market saw an upsurge in demand.

