Lapels Cleaners Opens Two Locations in the Augusta Area

Augusta, GA, 2022-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — Lapels Cleaners, an innovative, 100% sustainable garment care company headquartered in Naples, Florida, recently announced the opening of Lapels Cleaners of Augusta and Lapels Cleaners of Evans.

Lapels Cleaners of Augusta, located at 3515 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, had previously been Top Cleaners. Lapels Cleaners of Evans, located at 4296 Washington Road, Evans, Georgia had previously been Brickle’s Cleaners & Laundry. Both locations are owned and operated by Chris Westbrook.

“You can’t think of Augusta without thinking of the Master’s tournament and its pristine course. In opening up these two locations, we want to show residents and visitors to the area that Lapels Cleaners is the Master of cleaning all garments,” said Kevin DuBois, CEO of Clean Franchise Brands, the franchisor for Lapels Cleaners. “Lapels also has our own version of greens. Besides it being the color of our logo, it’s how we go about our cleaning process. Our process uses a 100 percent environmentally non-toxic cleaning solvent. Clothes are not only cleaned in a way that’s better for the environment but there’s no odor as you find with other dry cleaning processes. Clothes just look and feel better.”

Lapels has a partnership with GreenEarth®, the world’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment for both its dry cleaning and laundry, Lapels is one of the few garment care cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process.

Lapels Cleaners also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted in a warm and inviting reception area with friendly customer service representatives. Most Lapels locations provide alterations and shoe cleaning/repair as ancillary services.

Lapels also offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program that eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and Convenient Home Delivery to all its customers.

Hours at both Lapels Cleaners of August and Lapels Cleaners of Evans are Monday through Friday, 7am to 7pm and Saturday 8 am to 5 pm. For complete information on Lapels Cleaners, please visit https://mylapels.com/locations/augusta and https://mylapels.com/locations/evans.

Each Lapels Cleaners store offers a full slate of services, including dry cleaning; wash, dry & fold; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage.

Lapels Cleaners has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Cleaners has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Cleaners and Clean Franchise Brands CEO Kevin DuBois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Cleaners is part of Clean Franchise Brands, a franchisor for the largest garment care company on the planet. Clean Franchise Brands’ holdings include: Lapels Cleaners (https://mylapels.com/), Martinizing Cleaners (https://www.martinizing.com), 1-800-Dry Clean (https://www.1-800-dryclean.com), and Pressed4Time (https://pressed4time.com).

Clean Franchise Brands corporate offices are located at 711 5th Avenue South, Suite 210 in Naples, FL.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Clean Franchise Brands, contact Michael Eisner at meisner@cleanfranchisebrands.com or 781-829-8780.