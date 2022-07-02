Antenna Experts Launches Military Manpack Jammer Antenna

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — Antenna Experts is an excellent antenna supplier of different types of military antennas. It makes some of the best antennas for military members. After long research and development, the experienced team of Antenna Experts has launched Military Manpack Jammer Antenna. This antenna is developed with high-grade materials and safe components.

At the launch event, the MD and CEO of the company said, “We have introduced a powerful Military Antenna for military personnel and army members. This communication equipment is developed by some of our skilled technicians and engineers. It is one of the most Military Jammers packed with the latest technology and safe materials.

This antenna has some special features such as easy setup and installation and so on. It works with many tactical radios and other jammers. One can install this antenna easily without any ground plane. Military members can communicate soon with one another during emergencies.”

Explaining the features of this antenna, MD further added, “This is the best Military Antenna with smart and advanced features. It is a lightweight antenna that can be installed in a few seconds. This antenna gives better performance than other ordinary antennas. Apart from that, the equipment also simplifies short-range and long-range communications. It also provides a wider communication range over border areas.

Additionally, our antenna can be easily carried from one point to another. It has rugged construction and a modern design that helps in easy communication.

For years, Antenna Experts has been a reputable antenna manufacturer. It has manufactured a wide range of Signal-Jamming Antennas with simple features. MD also said, “We manufacture numerous types of military antennas such as JCM9-1850, JCM-150, JCM9-2150, and JCM6-1216 and so on.

Our new antenna works perfectly on the 2000-2500 MHz frequency band. It is corrosion-free and water-resistant and works in every kind of weather.

About Antenna Experts

Antenna Experts is one of the most famous Jamming Antenna manufacturers. It has designed many models of military antennas for better communication in border areas. The company has also been a popular antenna exporter for many years. It also offers huge discounts on Military Discone Antenna, UAV Anti Drone Antenna, Fiber Glass Collinear Antenna, FTS Antenna, Ils Antenna, and many more.

The products of Antenna Experts can be assembled easily. This Manpack Jammer Antenna is easy to use and makes communication easier for everyone. The company aims to become the top-notch Manpack Jammer Antenna Manufacturer in the next few years.