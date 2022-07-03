Low Sodium Snack Augmented The Demand In Recent Years And Is Expected To Show High Growth In The Globe

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Segmentation

Based on types, the low sodium snacks market can be segmented into:

Sweet potato chips

Roasted Sweet and Salty Chickpeas

Olive oil popcorn

Granola Bars

Baked beet chips

Zucchini chips

Based on the sales channel, the market has been segmented as follow:

Hypermarket and supermarket

Food specialty store

Convenience store

Online

others

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of the company.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Low Sodium Snacks: Regional Overview

An estimated 75% of sodium in the average U.S. diet derives from processed snacks. North America dominated the market in 2019. Beyond this, the demand for low sodium snacks increased by 100% which was introduced to the U.S. market.

With the highest number of low sodium snacks introduced in 2007. United Kingdom, Europe, Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China), Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Europe is the second-largest market for low sodium snacks as there are more health-conscious people in Europe. Asia Pacific region is also anticipating low sodium snacks after the forecast in India showed that heart disease is increasing. Which is leading people to use low sodium snacks on daily basis.

Key Players

These companies are engaged with continuous development and marketing of low sodium snacks however the demand for low sodium snacks is rising. The current competitive scenario of this market provides valuable inputs that can validate the strategic decisions to be employed in the future by sodium reduction ingredient manufacturers. Companies engaged in the development and marketing of sodium reduction ingredients portfolio comprising mineral salts, amino acids, and yeast extracts can avail a concrete view about the market structure in key countries.

The report projects the analytical and qualitative requirements for important stakeholders, such as packaged food manufacturers & traders, flavor formulators, specialty food manufacturers, and processed meat industries involved in the sodium reduction ingredients market. The profile of the leading players of this industry such as DANONE S.A., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Mondelez International, Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

