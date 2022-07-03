Worldwide Demand For Epoxy Hardener Is Poised To Increase At A Steady CAGR Of 6.05% During 2021-2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Epoxy Hardener Market Analysis by Product Group (Polyamide, Amino Amine, Aliphatic Amine, Cycloaliphatic Amine Epoxy Hardeners), by Type (Special, Slow, Medium, Fast Epoxy Hardeners), by Form, by Application, by End Use Industry, by Region – Global Insights 2021-2031

According to Fact.MR, demand for epoxy hardeners is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.05% from 2021 to 2031, with overall value anticipated to reach US$ 6.3 Bn, owing to increasing demand as painting and coating agents in the automotive and electronic industry. Dynamic trends in industries such as construction, aerospace, marine, home décor, and electronics are set to provide significant thrust to market growth of epoxy hardeners.

Prominent Key Players Of The Epoxy Hardener Market Survey Report:

  • Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd.
  • Air Products & Chemicals Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Cardolite Corporation
  • Dow
  • Hexion Inc.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Gabriel Performance Products LLC
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Huntsman International LLC
  • Kukdo Chemical Co.
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Momentive Performance Materials

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Group

    • Polyamide Epoxy Hardeners
    • Amino Amine Epoxy Hardeners
    • Aliphatic Amine Epoxy Hardeners
    • Cycloaliphatic Amine Epoxy Hardeners
    • Aromatic Amines Epoxy Hardeners
    • Phenalkamine Epoxy Hardeners
    • Anhydride Epoxy Hardeners

  • Type

    • Special Epoxy Hardeners
    • Slow Epoxy Hardeners
    • Medium Epoxy Hardeners
    • Fast Epoxy Hardeners

  • Form

    • Liquid Epoxy Hardeners
    • Solvent-based Epoxy Hardeners
    • Waterborne Epoxy Hardeners
    • Solid Epoxy Hardeners

  • Application

    • Epoxy Hardeners for Composites
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Adhesives
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Paints & Coatings
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Other Applications

  • End Use Industry

    • Epoxy Hardeners for Construction
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Electrical and Electronics
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Power
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Transportation
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Marine Industry
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Aircraft
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Decoration
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Furniture
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Other End Use Industries

What insights does the Epoxy Hardener Market report provide to the readers?

  • Epoxy Hardener fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Epoxy Hardener player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Epoxy Hardener in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Epoxy Hardener.

