Landfill Gas Market Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast 2021 – 2031

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the landfill gas market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of application (direct use, upgraded, and others) across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Demand for alternative power sources has become more prominent since the past decade, raising the market value for landfill gas substantially. Growing adoption and comprehensive usage of renewable power sources such as solar energy will have significant contribution in raising the revenue of landfill gas suppliers.

The latest edition of the landfill gas market study by Fact.MR talks about new trends, growth & restraining factors, and impact of COVID-19, while emphasizing on potential regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. As per the report, the global landfill gas market is projected to ascend at over 5% CAGR through 2031.

Landfill Gas Market – Scope of Report:

A recent revised study by Fact.MR on the landfill gas market offers a 10-year forecast from 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players associated with landfill gas. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of the value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the landfill gas market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Highly Beneficial Properties of Landfill Gas Propelling Demand:

As natural gas has gained traction over the past decade, landfill gas suppliers have come across higher demand from around the globe. Some of the driving factors bolstering the sales of landfill gas are-

Modern landfill gas is eco-friendly

Highly helpful in segregating hazardous waste

Cost-effective

Helps in keeping the environment clean

Landfills support local business and jobs

According to a report titled “Landfill Methane Outreach Program”, published by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on 4th May 2020, there are several benefits of landfill gas energy projects, such as-

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Reduce air pollution by offsetting the use of non-renewable resources

Create health and safety benefits

Beneficial for the community and economy

Reduce environmental compliance costs

Launching New Products:

The global landfill gas industry is highly progressive, and the competition in this field is getting even tougher with each passing year. In order to capitalize on the new opportunities, key players are focusing on launching better quality products more frequently.

For instance,

Waste Management, Inc. launched its New Redwood LFGTE Plant in order to covert trash to power, a couple of years back.

SUEZ SA recently launched an additional 12 wells to extract landfill gas from the current cell being filled, while 35,700 sqm of high-density polyethylene has been ordered to cover the north side of the current cell.

Landfill Gas Market Segmentation by Category:

Application

Direct Use

Upgraded

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves For Landfill Gas Market Manufacturer?

The data provided in the Landfill Gas Market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.

The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.

