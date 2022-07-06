Constipation Laxative Market to witness a healthy y-o-y growth during Forecast Period 2020 – 2030

The global constipation-laxative market was valued at US$ 5.9 Bn in 2019, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). The adoption of Sedentary lifestyles have induced unhealthy eating habits and inadequate exercise. As a result of prolonged inactivity, water consumption has also diminished. Since water is an important element to regulate proper bowel movement, its absence has led to increased incidences of constipation and other irregular bowel movements.

The market for constipation laxatives has found increased sales amongst the pool of patients with existing chronic ailments such as diabetes, hypothyroidism and anorectal disorders. A recent study has revealed that six out of ten diabetics report experiencing constipation. Diabetes causes diabetic neuropathy which can damage the vagus nerve, which controls the movement of food through the digestive tract. Due to this, solid wastes are not processed properly, leading to constipation.

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a minimal impact on the constipation laxative market growth, attributed to a robust supply chain and adequate inventory of essential drug formulations. Moreover, the easing of lockdowns across several countries has eased backlogs on logistical capabilities, making it easier for key players to transport their finished products and procure important raw materials.

Global Constipation Laxative Market – Scope Of The Report:

The global constipation laxative market is anticipated to witness a notable upsurge during the forecast period 2020 to 2030, conferring to a new Fact.MR study. The study promotes crucial trends that are presently determining the growth of constipation laxative market. This newly published and perceptive report sheds light on vital dynamics, which are likely to convert the future of constipation laxative market, in turn generating worthwhile opportunities for key companies as well as evolving players who are interested in the manufacturing of constipation laxative.

Constipation laxative market study is a detailed market intellect on key revenue progression factors, challenges, industry trends, and opportunities, which will eventually influence the growth of constipation laxative market. The report primarily conveys a summary of the constipation laxative market, considering present and upcoming constipation laxative industry scenarios, to reveal striking sides relating to the acceptance of constipation laxative across prominent regional markets.

A detailed assessment on few of the constipation laxative raw material suppliers accessible in the report allows the report readers to obtain detailed findings that have resulted from constipation laxative supply chain analysis, business execution, and value chain analysis across the regional markets incorporated in the report. A list of prominent companies functioning within the constipation laxative market provided in the report enhances reliability of this ample research study.

Acquisition Strategic Focus of Constipation-Laxative Manufacturers:

Acquisition strategy helps in complementing life sciences offering with innovative products which create the significant value to organization. For example, in March 2018, Mallinckrodt plc, a leading global specialty pharmaceutical company, closed the acquisition of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company, including its commercial and development assets. This acquisition provides an opportunity to leverage their industry-leading capabilities and R&D expertise to accelerate innovation.

Constipation Laxative Market: Segmentation:

Mode of Mechanism

Lubricant

Bulk Forming

Emollient(Stool softeners)

Stimulant

Saline Laxatives

Hyperosmotic

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Rectal

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

