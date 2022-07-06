Dibenzyl Toluene Market Development History, Current Analysis And Estimated Forecast To 2021 – 2031

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the dibenzyl toluene market is currently valued at more than US$ 54 Mn, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

Dibenzyl toluene is one of the key components for maintaining proper temperatures in closed equipment and systems. Demand for dibenzyl toluene for its application as a dielectric and heat transfer fluid in South Asia & Oceania and East Asia is increasing at a significant pace, owing to rise in chemical, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical production in these regions.

Emergence of dibenzyl toluene as a new class of liquid organic hydrogen carrier compound (LOHC) is set to provide impetus to market growth in the long-run. In addition, the compound is industrially manufactured and used in closed systems, which minimizes exposure potential and release to the environment.

Dibenzyl Toluene Market- Scope of the Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the dibenzyl toluene market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of dibenzyl toluene.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing dibenzyl toluene, along with their product portfolios, key strategies, and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Threat of New Entrants Remains Low in Market:

The dibenzyl toluene market is highly consolidated in nature, with key players such as Arkema and Eastman Chemicals accounting for relatively high revenue share. Penetration of new entrants is highly unlikely, owing to periodical demand for dibenzyl toluene across end-use industries and presence of better substitutes.

Mergers and acquisitions remain the key focus areas of the top players to continue to maintain a strategic position in the market.

For instance, in April 2019, Eastman acquired Marlotherm’s heat transfer fluids manufacturing assets from Sasol to expand its product offerings.

Key Segments in Dibenzyl Toluene Industry Survey:

By Grade <98% Dibenzyl Toluene >98% Dibenzyl Toluene

By Application Dielectric Fluid Heat Transfer Fluid Others

By End-use Industry Dibenzyl Toluene for Chemicals Dibenzyl Toluene for Petrochemicals Dibenzyl Toluene for Plastics & Rubber Dibenzyl Toluene for Oil & Gas Dibenzyl Toluene for Pharmaceuticals Others



Key Reports from Market Study:

The global dibenzyl toluene market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 21 Mn over the forecast period, adding 1.5X value as compared to 2020.

Heat transfer fluid application is estimated to account for more than 55% share of market revenue in 2021, but is expected to lose 40 BPS by 2031.

The dielectric fluid segment is anticipated to gain around 40 BPS by 2031.

Europe holds a leading share and enjoys the economies of density and scale.

