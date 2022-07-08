Construction Adhesive Market Key Developments Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2030

Construction Adhesive Industry Overview

The global construction adhesive market size was valued at USD 9.65 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing investments in the infrastructure sector worldwide are likely to push the demand for construction adhesives during the forecast period. As per the United Nations’ report on infrastructure in 2021, increasing investments in the infrastructure segment can add 0.6% to the global GDP. This addition can be more in some countries, including the U.S. and Brazil where it is up to 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively. Emerging economies are expected to remain key markets for construction adhesives demand, as 60% of infrastructure investment is projected to be attracted by these countries.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Construction Adhesive Market

Commercial construction is anticipated to remain a key driver for the long-term growth of the U.S. market. It accounted for over 34.0% of the revenue share in 2021 and is likely to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Adhesives are widely utilized in commercial and residential buildings for bonding insulation foams, plastics, wood-based panels, plasterboard panels, and other synthetic raw materials.

The non-residential sector spending remained low for the most part of 2021. Spending across offices, healthcare, educational, transportation, and commercial settings witnessed the largest y-o-y decline in July 2021. Overall spending declined by 11% in July 2021, compared to pre-pandemic levels. However, additional funding for infrastructure is likely to boost the spending over the next few years.

Regardless of the challenges associated with the supply chain, such as higher costs for raw materials and building materials, non-availability of materials, and lack of skilled labour, the residential sector in the country is likely to witness stable growth in the near future. The residential construction sector is mainly supported by strong demand for bigger houses, low mortgage rates, and low housing inventory in the U.S.

Infrastructure investments in the country are likely to boost the demand for adhesives over the coming years. In June 2021, the U.S. government announced a USD 1.2 trillion infrastructure plan to support the country’s economic growth. The plan makes investments in transportation, water management, broadband, telecommunications, energy, and more.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports

Geomembrane Market : The global geomembrane market size was estimated at USD 1,986.6 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The global geomembrane market size was estimated at USD 1,986.6 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. Synthetic Paper Market: The global synthetic paper market size was estimated at USD 1026.9 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

December 2021: The Maharashtra government in India signed MoUs worth around USD 659.7 million for various sectors such as steel, electric vehicles, space research, biofuel, food processing, and ethanol production, among others.

The Maharashtra government in India signed MoUs worth around USD 659.7 million for various sectors such as steel, electric vehicles, space research, biofuel, food processing, and ethanol production, among others. August 2020: The state railway operator of China announced its plans to double the high-speed railway network over the next 15 years.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global construction adhesive market include:

3M

Bostik SA

DAP Products, Inc.

B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Sika AG

Dow

Order a free sample PDF of the Construction Adhesive Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.