Cisdem ContactsMate 6.3.0 Supports Automatic Sorting of Groups and Improves Performance

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem ContactsMate 6.3.0 has been released and is now available for users’ free try. This new version fixed the crash issue on macOS 10.13, added new functions and also optimized some performance.

Cisdem ContactsMate is a Mac program to manage contacts with high efficiency and up-to-date, it allows users to view, add, delete, edit, group, tag, share and export contacts, also helps to delete duplicates contacts, so users can quickly locate the valid contacts. The contacts can be imported from CSV or vCard file, or from Google, iCloud, Exchange and other social media accounts.

“ Cisdem ContactsMate helps users efficiently manage and use contacts from multiple sources,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “This update further improved user experience with UI optimized. In addition, this current version supports for automatic sorting of groups and supports CTRL click to pop up right-click window. Users can update to the latest version for free.”

What’s New in Version 6.3.0?

UI Optimized. Support for automatic sorting of groups. Optimized the logic of merging contacts. Support CTRL Click to pop up right-click windows.

Cisdem ContactsMate main features:

View, edit, group and tag contacts

By editing the contacts, users can complete and revise the contact information to keep a contact intact. With the group and tag feature, all contacts will be kept organized and quickly found.

Import and Sync contacts

ContactsMate can import and sync contacts from a CSV or vCard file, also from social accounts, including Google, iCloud, Exchange, Google, LinkedIn, etc. All your contacts can be put in one place for easy management.

Export contacts

All contacts can be output in 8 different formats (Excel, CSV, vCard, TXT, Docx, HTML, Numbers and Pages), so you can edit or share the contacts according to your needs.

Remove duplicate contacts and Fix defective contacts

By scanning, ContactsMate will display all duplicate and defective contacts (incomplete, blank and empty ones), users will be guided to multiple conflict resolutions: delete, ignore or edit, it allows to fix all at one time or fix one by one.

Share, print and send contacts via email with 1 click

Right click on a contact or a group, users will be allowed to share, print and sent contacts with 1 click.

Availability and Price

Cisdem ContactsMate for Mac is available for free trial at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-contactsmate.dmg. Users can get a lifetime license with $39.99 and enjoy free lifetime upgrades. Also, you can get discounts for its Bundle and license for multiple Macs.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company dedicated in developing utility, PDF, multimedia and data recovery tools for Mac, including ContactsMate. With a goal to make life easier and work more productive, Cisdem team keeps working hard and staying innovative. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.