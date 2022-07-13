AnodynePay Significantly Improves Patient Billing in Healthcare

DALLAS, TX, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — AnodynePay – a leading solution for simplified patient billing and collection, is well known to provide improved patient billing in healthcare.

AnodynePay has established its position as the industry’s most efficient automated medical billing service provider. All the healthcare practices and hospitals opting for its services have shown massive growth in patient collections.

“AnodynePay allows the healthcare practices to create and share digital patient statements. Our patient billing solutions can significantly reduce the time and efforts to collect payments from the patients. Healthcare practices can use this time to provide care to their patients,” said Thomas John, CEO of Plutus Health Inc.

Ever since its launch, healthcare practices have shown interest in AnodynePay as it has shown exceptional results in patient engagement, patient billing, patient collection, and all the aspects of medical billing and RCM.

Healthcare providers also have access to patient analytics, where they can know every minute detail about patient finance and previous records.

“Patient analytics has changed the way providers can give care to the patients and collect payments from them. They know exactly how to engage patients, treat them, and collect payments,” added Thomas.

AnodynePay also offers a patient portal that gives access to all the medical billing, patient statements, and financial information. It reduces the time wasted by providers and patients in the manual processes.

AnodynePay is a one-stop destination for all medical RCM needs. They have a team of 800+ professionals who are expert in providing expert solutions which helps healthcare practices to improve their patient’s experience and build a long-term relationship with them. Patient billing, collection, analytics, and portal are just a few features AnodynePay offers its clients. Healthcare practices looking to provide improved patient collection and enhance patient billing can know more about the AnodynePay features and book a demo at www.anodynesimplepay.com.