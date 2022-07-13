Vantage Circle is Hosting a Webcast With the Renowned Author Kaustubh Sonalkar

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Vantage Circle, a global leading employee engagement solution, is bringing the first episode of Vantage Point: A view from the top, India, a monthly webcast series hosted by renowned author and business strategist Kaustubh Sonalkar on 15th July 2022 from 3 pm IST.

In this episode, Kaustubh is going to talk about “The Metaverse’s Impact on Neurodivergence: A Blessing or a Curse for New-Age HRs” to the guest speakers. He will discuss, with thought leaders, industry experts and HRs of the HR world to create clarity on how Metaverse can effect Neurodivergence in the workplace.

This episode will have the following guest speakers:

Dr. Tanaya Mishra, Chief Human Resource Officer at Essar Dr. Adil Malia, CEO at The FiRM and one of the top 110 Influential Global Leaders on ‘People Hum’ Dr. Ravichandran Kanniappan, Chief Product Officer at Adrenalin eSystems Limited

This episode will throw light on the following points:

How Metaverse can effect Neurodivergence in the workplace. With more freedom for employees to ideate, act and behave in the metaverse, how will it affect the New Age HR?

Will they be able to face the challenges of technology and ensure a better employee experience?

Neurodivergence is an idea in which people with different functioning brains are accepted and viewed as regular human beings.

Kaustubh Sonalkar is a business strategist, out-of-the-box thinker, and proponent of women empowerment and transgender inclusion. As a leader, Kaustubh designs proactive, globally actionable policies, with a technology-first approach. Building organizations from the ground up has given him experience in HR, digitization, branding, PR, communications, technology, strategy and M&A. His work on M&A has also led to a focus on cross-border cultural integration to drive performance. Kaustubh’s professional journey has been one of adding value to stakeholders and ecosystems.

“Through our Vantage Point webcast, we are connecting the thought leaders and experts in the HR department to understand how they are reacting to the changes happening in the HR space from their vantage point. And we have with us, Kaustubh Sonalkar, one of our strategic advisors, to enlighten our guests.” quoted Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

“I look forward to being in conversation with the finest minds in the HR industry. To find your answers if Metaverse’s Impact on Neurodivergence a curse or blessing in the HR space, we are ready to host you”, quoted Kautubh Sonalkar, Business Strategist.

To join the webcast, the limited free passes can be availed by registering here: https://www.vantagecircle.com/vantage-point-webcast-registration/.

About Vantage Circle:Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle’s all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement, namely— rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.