Acworth Optometrist Becomes Focus for Comprehensive, Quality Eye Care

Acworth, GA, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to personal eye care and preserving sight for residents of Acworth, Dr. Wes Mobley and the Eye Contact team are the focus of their attention.

At their Mars Hill Road practice, the Eye Contact team offer a fully dedicated approach to many eye care services, from routine exams to treatment of eye diseases.

Dr. Mobley and his highly skilled experts are well-renowned for their personal care and attention in catering to the vision health needs of young and old residents throughout the Acworth area.

They place essential emphasis on the individual and do this with the most advanced equipment available, enabling them to deliver the best and most comfortable eye exam possible.

Many eye and vision problems have no obvious signs or symptoms. As a result, individuals are often unaware that problems exist. Annual eye and vision examinations are an important part of preventive health care.

Early diagnosis and treatment of eye and vision problems are essential for maintaining good vision and eye health and, when possible, preventing vision loss.

At Eye Contact, your eye exam will be the most thorough that you have ever had. Their specialists will ask questions about any symptoms or issues you are experiencing, medications you are currently taking, blurry vision, work environment, and overall health.

Family history and previous eye or vision conditions will also be discussed, and Dr. Mobley will consider this information when determining any treatments or recommendations.

As part of the comprehensive eye exam, Dr. Mobley will examine the eye’s overall health through a visual examination. He evaluates eye health by visually inspecting the eye and eyelids using magnification and a bright light called a slit lamp.

They also provide a regular vision acuity test for the eye exam. The doctor will measure how each eye sees using an eye chart.

In addition to vision testing, an eye exam also includes testing eye functionality. Dr. Mobley performs several tests to evaluate depth perception, color vision, eye muscle capabilities, peripheral vision, and responsiveness to light.

The test results enable the Eye Contact team to diagnose any underlying conditions that may impair the eyes’ ability to focus or work together.

With all these different assessments Dr. Mobley and his team are better positioned to offer quality solutions, such as contact lenses and glasses, and advice on how to treat dry eye disease.

Their independent glasses frame lines have their character, their own charm, and their own stories. The eyewear they choose to carry is based on the quality of materials, craftsmanship and uniqueness.

The team will also be able to offer the best advice for those with cataracts, glaucoma and other eye diseases and conditions to enable a person to have the best advice on preserving and improving their eyesight for the long term.

