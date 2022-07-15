Military personal protective equipment (PPE) Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Military personal protective equipment (PPE) is gear worn by soldiers to protect them from the dangers of the battlefield. It can include items such as body armor, helmet, gas mask, and night vision goggles. PPE is essential for soldiers to stay safe and fight effectively.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in military personal protective equipment technology include the development of lighter and more comfortable body armor, the use of nanotechnology to create stronger and more durable materials, and the integration of personal protective equipment into soldiers’ uniforms.

The development of lighter and more comfortable body armor is a key trend in military personal protective equipment technology. The weight of body armor can be a significant burden for soldiers, and the discomfort caused by bulky and constrictive armor can impede their ability to perform at their best. lighter and more comfortable body armor can help soldiers to be more agile and effective in combat.

Market Segmentation

The global military personal protective market is segmented by product type, material type, application, end user, and region. By product type, the market is divided into body armor, helmet, protective eyewear, life safety jacket and others. By material of equipment, the market is categorized into Aramid, Carbon fiber, and Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) fiber. By application, the market is segmented into combat and training purposes. By region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The leading manufacturers of personal protective equipment for the military are Revision Military, SEYNTEX, Avon Protection Systems, Inc., BAE Systems, DuPont, Eye Safety Systems, Top-Skin, SM Carapace, Original S.W.A.T. and Australian Defense Apparel.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the military personal protective equipment market are the increasing terrorism and insurgency activities across the globe, the ongoing military modernization programs, and the increasing defense budgets of various countries.

With the increasing terrorism and insurgency activities, there is a growing demand for personal protective equipment that can provide soldiers with adequate protection against small arms fire, improvised explosive devices, and chemical and biological warfare agents.

