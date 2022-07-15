Laparoscopic Devices Market 2021: Demand, Industry Scenario and Major Players are Boston Scientific Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson

New York, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Laparoscopic Devices Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A laparoscopic device is a small, handheld camera that is inserted into the abdomen through a small incision. This allows the surgeon to see the abdominal organs and perform surgery with minimal invasiveness. Laparoscopic devices have revolutionized surgery, as they allow for smaller incisions, less pain, and shorter recovery times.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in the laparoscopic devices market.

First, there is a trend toward smaller and more compact devices. This is due to the fact that laparoscopic surgery is often performed through very small incisions, and the smaller the device, the less invasive the surgery.

Second, there is a trend toward more sophisticated and user-friendly devices. This is due in part to the fact that laparoscopic surgery is becoming more common, and surgeons are looking for ways to make the surgery less invasive and more efficient.

Third, there is a trend toward more durable and reliable devices. This is due to the fact that laparoscopic surgery is often performed on patients who are very ill or have other health conditions that make them more vulnerable to complications.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the Laparoscopic Devices market include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing aging population, the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and the benefits of laparoscopic surgery over open surgery.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the key drivers of the Laparoscopic Devices market. Chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases are on the rise globally. These diseases require surgical interventions, which is fueling the demand for laparoscopic devices.

The growing aging population is another key driver of the market. The aging population is more susceptible to chronic diseases, which require surgical interventions. Laparoscopic surgery is less invasive than open surgery and is associated with shorter hospital stays and faster recovery times, which is fueling the demand for laparoscopic devices among the aging population.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product, application, end-user and region. By product, the market is divided into laparoscopes, energy devices, insufflators, robot-assisted surgical systems, and others. By application, the market is bifurcated into general surgery, bariatric surgery, gynecological surgery and others. By end-user the market is classified into hospitals, clinics and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global laparoscopy devices market, namely B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Karl Storz SE & CO. KG, Medtronic plc (Covidien), Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew plc., and Stryker Corporation.

