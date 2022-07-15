Chemical Distribution Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Univar AG, Helm AG, Brenntag AG, Azelis Holdings SA

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Chemical Distribution Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Chemical Distribution Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Chemical distribution is the process of distributing chemicals to different locations. This can be done through a variety of means, including shipping, trucking, and air transportation. Chemical distribution is a vital part of the chemical industry, as it allows for the safe and efficient transport of chemicals to their intended destinations.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in chemical distribution technology, which include the following:

1. The use of computerized systems to manage inventory and distribution. This allows for more efficient and accurate management of chemicals, as well as the ability to track and trace chemicals more easily.

2. The use of RFID tags to track and trace chemicals. This allows for more efficient and accurate tracking of chemicals, as well as the ability to quickly locate and retrieve chemicals if they are needed.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the chemical distribution market are the increasing demand for chemicals from various end-use industries, such as construction, food and beverage, and personal care. The growing demand for chemicals is due to the increasing population and the need for better living standards. The other key drivers of the chemical distribution market are the increasing number of manufacturing facilities and the rising number of chemical distribution companies. The increasing number of manufacturing facilities is due to the globalization of the economy and the need for cheaper production costs. The rising number of chemical distribution companies is due to the increasing competition in the market.

Market Segments

By Product

Specialty Chemicals

Commodity Chemicals

By End-User

Consumer Goods

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Univar AG

Helm AG

Brenntag AG

Azelis Holdings SA

IMCD Group

BASF SE

Biesterfeld AG

TER Group

