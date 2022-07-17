Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market Is Anticipated To Exhibit A CAGR Of 8.4% During 2022 To 2032

The global mindfulness meditation apps market is projected to hold a market value of US$ 180 Mn by 2032. The market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market Survey Report:

Deep Relax

Smiling Mind

Inner Explorer Inc.

Stop, Breathe & Think PBC

The Mindfulness App

Mindfulness Everywhere Ltd.

Ten Percent Happier

Breethe

Insights Network Inc.

Simple Habit Inc.

Calm.com Inc.

Meditation Moments B.V

Headspace Inc.

Others

Key Segments Covered in Mindfulness Meditation Apps Industry Survey

By Operating System : Mindfulness Meditation Apps for iOS Mindfulness Meditation Apps for Android Mindfulness Meditation Apps for Other Operating Systems

By Type : Paid Mindfulness Meditation Apps Free Mindfulness Meditation Apps



