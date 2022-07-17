Worldwide Demand For Compliant Balloon Stent Catheters Is High And Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of 5% By 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

As per latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, the global stent graft balloon catheter market reached a valuation of around US$ 800 Mn in 2020, which amounts to around 3.5% share of the overall catheter market. Sales of stent graft balloon catheters are slated to rise at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 1.6 Bn by 2031. Demand for compliant balloon stent catheters is high, and is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Stent Graft Balloon Catheter market:

Medtronic Plc

Cordis Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical INC

Terumo Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Jotech GmbH

Cardionovum GmbH

Hexacath

Abbott Laboratories

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

Key Segments Covered in Stent Graft Balloon Catheter Industry Research

Product Type Compliant Balloon Stent Catheters Non-compliant Balloon Stent Catheters

End user Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Hospitals Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Ambulatory Surgical Centers Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Indication Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Coronary Artery Disease Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Peripheral Vascular Disease Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Balloon Angioplasty Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Bypass Graft Surgery Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Atherosclerosis Patients

Raw Material Polyurethane Stent Graft Balloon Catheters Nylon Stent Graft Balloon Catheters Others



What insights does the Stent Graft Balloon Catheter Market report provide to the readers?

Stent Graft Balloon Catheter fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Stent Graft Balloon Catheter player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Stent Graft Balloon Catheter in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Stent Graft Balloon Catheter.

