Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corp, Aleva Neurotherapeutics S.A.

New York, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a surgical procedure used to treat a variety of movement disorders, including Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, and dystonia. DBS involves implanting a small device called a stimulator in the brain. The stimulator sends electrical impulses to specific areas of the brain, which can help to reduce or eliminate symptoms.

DBS is usually performed as a two-stage procedure. In the first stage, a surgeon makes a small opening in the skull and inserts a thin, flexible wire called a lead into the brain. The lead is then connected to the stimulator, which is implanted under the skin in the chest. In the second stage, the surgeon adjusts the settings on the stimulator to achieve the desired effect.

Key Players

The deep brain stimulation devices market report includes players such as Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corp, Aleva Neurotherapeutics S.A., Nexstim, LivaNova PLC, Neuropace Inc., Nevro Corporation, NeuroSigma, Inc., and Cyberonics, Inc.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Deep Brain Stimulation Devices technology.

First, there is a trend toward miniaturization of the devices. This is important because it allows for less invasive procedures and shorter recovery times.

Second, there is a trend toward more targeted stimulation. This means that the devices are able to more precisely target specific areas of the brain that need to be stimulated.

Third, there is a trend toward longer-term stimulation. This means that the devices are able to provide stimulation for a longer period of time, which is important for patients who need long-term treatment.

Key Drivers

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a surgical procedure in which electrodes are implanted into specific areas of the brain. These electrodes deliver electrical impulses to specific areas of the brain that control movement.

DBS is used to treat a number of different conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, and dystonia. It is also being investigated as a treatment for other conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

The key drivers of the deep brain stimulation devices market are the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, the growing number of clinical trials for deep brain stimulation, and the increasing adoption of deep brain stimulation.

Market Segments

The deep brain stimulation devices market report is bifurcated on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of technology, it is segmented into single channel and dual channel. Based on application, it is analyzed across depression, dystonia, Parkinson’s disease, and others. By end-user, it is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, neurological clinics, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

