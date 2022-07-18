Capnography Equipment Market Size, Business Revenue Forecast, Leading Competitors And Growth Trends 2031 | ZOLL Medical, Becton, Dickinson, and Company , Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

The global capnography equipment market was valued at 344.0 USD Million and it is anticipated to reach USD 530.3 Million by 2031, growing at a constant rate of 4.4% from 2022-2031.

Global Capnography Equipment Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Capnography Equipment Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Capnography equipment is conventionally used for cardiology surgeries for patients under deep sedation and anesthesia. Still, with the increasing number of target patients for critical applications such as trauma and emergency cases, the demand for portable/point-of-care capnography equipment is expected to increase. In line with this changing market trend, key market players are primarily focusing on developing portable/point-of-care or handheld capnography equipment that can be used for such applications that require easy device mobility and patient access.

Market Trends and Drivers

The key factors such as the development of portable/POC capnography devices. In the initial stages, healthcare professionals can identify potential breathing complications (like airway obstruction, hyperventilation, hypoventilation, or apnea) through ventilation monitoring or capnograph evaluation of target subjects. Real-time measurement of various respiratory parameters helps healthcare professionals decide on patient treatment options and enables timely intervention at the onset of an adverse respiratory event.

Market Restraints and Challenges

The major factor hindering the market growth is the stringent and ambiguous regulatory process for the approval of capnography equipment. Stringent (primarily in the US) and ambiguous regulatory guidelines are restraining the growth of the capnography medical devices market. In the US, it takes around three to seven years to prove the medical safety of any new device. As per the law, even a new size of a previously approved device needs to go through the entire process before commercialization. If a customized product/device is manufactured, the company must go through a long process in which every single part of the device has to be tested and approved separately. Simple capnography equipment receives FDA approval, but complex devices that need to comply with many FDA requirements are a hurdle for the convenience of capnography equipment on a large scale. There are also state legal requirements and manufacturing regulations to pose obstacles to the capnography equipment market.

Major Players in Global Capnography Equipment Market

The key players comprised in the global capnography equipment market are ZOLL Medical (Asahi Kasei) (Japan), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Edan Instruments, Inc. (China), GE Healthcare (US), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), Welch Allyn (a Hill-Rom company) (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Masimo Corporation (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Mindray Medical (US), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Nonin Medical Inc.(US), Schiller (Switzerland) and Smiths Medical (UK), Avante (US), Bionics (South Korea), BPL Medical Technologies (India), Burtons Medical Equipment, Ltd. (UK), Criticare Technologies, Inc. (US), Diamedica (UK), Infinium Medical (US), SunMed (US), Nidek Medical India (India), ResMed Inc. (US), RMS (India), Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (China), SLE Ltd. (UK), UTAS Co. (Ukraine), and Zoe Medical (US).

