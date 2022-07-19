One On One Mentorship Initiative By Platinum Mentor At MAARG Startup India – Shreekant Patil

Posted on 2022-07-19 by in Automotive, Education, Industrial, Management, Non Profit, Small Business // 0 Comments

Nashik, India, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil, who earned a platinum badge as a mentor at MAARG Startup India and MeitY has conducted a mentoring program at his factory facility from June 1st to 10 July 2022, time 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM on daily basis to 40 businesses to help them to grow and make new ventures or startups in recent time. This initiative is a motivation from Startup India to help biz.

He conducted one-to-one mentoring with 40 businesses including – MSME, business persons, newbies, and startups around Nashik.

Shreekant Patil listens to their challenges and offers an appropriate solution to address them. He assisted them in developing fresh points of reference, strategies for moving forward, identifying their goals, time management, finding their own direction, identifying inner strength, interests, and numerous other motivating factors. He advised them of the importance of meditation in life.

MAARG Startup India Platinum Mentor - Shreekant Patil Nashik
Shreekant Patil Platinum Mentor

He motivated fellow mentees by explaining how his tried-and-true methods might be used with cutting-edge technology to help them build their businesses. How digital media is essential nowadays to survive and thrive in the future.

These 40 company owners are members of a famous Nashik business club. He expressed gratitude to the regional leader, Mr. Amol Kasar, for organizing this initiative. Just after mentoring was well over, all mentees expressed satisfaction and acknowledged their happiness and motivation.

A passionate entrepreneur with 28+ years of professional experience (PARENTNashik – Robotic Spot Welding Gun Parts Manufacturer & Exporter in Europe and USA), Chartered Engineer, Shreekant Patil is an official mentor at MAARG Startup India, MeitY( Govt. of India) to help startups and newbies in growing their enterprises.

For the past three years, Shreekant has been mentoring startups and giving seminars to business clubs and colleges. He started this initiative to support businesses and the nation in producing more entrepreneurs in India. He devotes most of his time to mentoring and promoting startup India with newbies and students.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution