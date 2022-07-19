One On One Mentorship Initiative By Platinum Mentor At MAARG Startup India – Shreekant Patil

Nashik, India, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil, who earned a platinum badge as a mentor at MAARG Startup India and MeitY has conducted a mentoring program at his factory facility from June 1st to 10 July 2022, time 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM on daily basis to 40 businesses to help them to grow and make new ventures or startups in recent time. This initiative is a motivation from Startup India to help biz.

He conducted one-to-one mentoring with 40 businesses including – MSME, business persons, newbies, and startups around Nashik.

Shreekant Patil listens to their challenges and offers an appropriate solution to address them. He assisted them in developing fresh points of reference, strategies for moving forward, identifying their goals, time management, finding their own direction, identifying inner strength, interests, and numerous other motivating factors. He advised them of the importance of meditation in life.

Shreekant Patil Platinum Mentor

He motivated fellow mentees by explaining how his tried-and-true methods might be used with cutting-edge technology to help them build their businesses. How digital media is essential nowadays to survive and thrive in the future.

These 40 company owners are members of a famous Nashik business club. He expressed gratitude to the regional leader, Mr. Amol Kasar, for organizing this initiative. Just after mentoring was well over, all mentees expressed satisfaction and acknowledged their happiness and motivation.