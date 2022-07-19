Plastic Packaging Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies (ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Amcor Limited)

New York, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Plastic Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Plastic packaging is a type of packaging that is made from plastic. Plastic packaging can be used for a variety of products, including food, beverages, and household products. Plastic packaging is often preferred over other types of packaging, such as paper or glass, because it is lightweight and durable. Plastic packaging is also recyclable, which makes it an environmentally friendly option.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21170/

Key Players

The key players in the rigid plastic packaging market are ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Amcor Limited, DS Smith Plc, Berry Plastics Corporation, Klöckner Pentaplast, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc, Sealed Air Corporation, Silgan Holdings, Inc., and Sonoco Products Company.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in plastic packaging technology that are worth mentioning. Firstly, there is a trend towards using more sustainable and environmentally friendly materials in packaging. This includes using recycled plastics, bioplastics, and other sustainable materials.

Secondly, there is a trend towards using more innovative and advanced packaging technologies. This includes using new printing technologies, new materials, and new methods of packaging.

Finally, there is a trend towards using more personalized and customized packaging. This includes using packaging that is specifically designed for a certain product or customer.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the plastic packaging market include an increase in the demand for packaged food and beverages, a rise in the demand for e-commerce, and a growing preference for plastic packaging over other materials.

The demand for packaged food and beverages has been on the rise in recent years, due to a change in consumer lifestyle and a growing preference for convenience foods. This has led to an increase in the use of plastic packaging, as it is a lightweight and durable material that can be used to package a variety of food and beverage products.

The e-commerce industry has also been a major driver of the plastic packaging market, as online retailers are increasingly using plastic packaging to ship their products. Plastic packaging is preferred over other materials such as cardboard and paper, as it is more resistant to damage and can be reused.

The preference for plastic packaging over other materials is also driven by environmental concerns. Plastic packaging is considered to be more sustainable than other materials, as it can be recycled and reused.

Get Customized report as per your requirements – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21170/

Market Segmentation

The global rigid plastic packaging market is segmented into material, production process, end-user industry, and region. Depending on material, the market is segregated into polyethylene (PET), polypropylene (PP), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and others. On the basis of production process, the market is fragmented into extrusion, injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming, and others. By end-user industry, the market is categorized into food & beverages, personal care, household, healthcare, and others.

Reasons to buy Plastic Packaging Market Report:

Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges

Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest

Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses

Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market

Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market

Buy your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS21170/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/