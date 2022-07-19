Gluten-Free Products Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Global Gluten-Free Products Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Gluten-Free Products Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A gluten-free diet is a diet that excludes gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. Gluten-free products are those that do not contain gluten. There are a growing number of gluten-free products available on the market, including breads, pastas, cereals, and snacks. Many restaurants now offer gluten-free options, as well.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in gluten-free products technology.

One is the development of new and improved gluten-free flours. In the past, gluten-free flours have often been criticized for being gritty, tasteless, and generally inferior to wheat flour. However, new gluten-free flours made from alternative grains such as sorghum, tapioca, and rice are becoming increasingly available, and many of them are of much higher quality than the older gluten-free flours.

Another key trend is the development of new gluten-free baking methods. In the past, gluten-free baking often involved complicated procedures and special ingredients that were not always easy to find. However, new baking methods are making it possible to produce gluten-free baked goods that are just as good as, if not better than, traditional wheat-based baked goods.

Finally, another key trend is the increasing availability of gluten-free products. In the past, gluten-free products were often only available in specialty stores or online.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the gluten-free products market.

The most important driver is the increasing number of people diagnosed with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. Celiac disease is a serious autoimmune disorder that affects the digestive system. People with celiac disease must avoid gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye, in order to prevent serious health problems. Gluten sensitivity is a less severe reaction to gluten that can cause symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, and diarrhea.

The second driver of the gluten-free market is the growing trend of people following a gluten-free diet even though they do not have celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. Some people believe that a gluten-free diet is healthier, while others believe that it can help with weight loss.

The third driver of the gluten-free market is the increasing availability of gluten-free products. As the demand for gluten-free products has increased, more and more companies have started to produce gluten-free versions of their products. This has made it easier for people to find gluten-free options when they are grocery shopping or eating out at restaurants.

Market Segments

The Gluten-Free Products Market is segmented by type, distribution channel, and region. By type, it is categorized into gluten-free baby food, gluten-free pasta, gluten-free bakery products, and gluten-free ready meals. By distribution channel, it is divided into convenience stores, specialty stores, drugstores & pharmacies, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Gluten-Free Products Market includes players such as ConAgra food Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Mondelez International Inc., Ecotone, Quinoa Corporation, and Valeo Foods Group Limited.

