Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

Prosthetics & Orthotics is the field of medicine that deals with the design, manufacture, and fitting of artificial limbs and braces. Prosthetists and orthotists are specially trained healthcare professionals who work closely with patients to assess their needs and provide them with customized devices that restore function and improve their quality of life.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in Prosthetics & Orthotics technology include the following:

1. Increasing use of 3D printing technology: 3D printing technology is being increasingly used in the manufacturing of prosthetics and orthotics. This technology allows for the creation of custom-made devices that are specifically tailored to the individual patient’s needs.

2. Use of lighter materials: The use of lighter materials such as carbon fiber and titanium is becoming more common in the construction of prosthetics and orthotics. This helps to reduce the weight of the devices and makes them more comfortable to wear.

3. Integration of electronics: The integration of electronics into prosthetics and orthotics is another key trend. This allows the devices to be controlled by the user and can provide additional features such as sensory feedback.

4. Increased use of wireless technology: Wireless technology is also being used more frequently in prosthetics and orthotics. This allows for a more streamlined and comfortable experience for the user.

Key Drivers

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing number of road accidents, the rising number of sports injuries, the growing number of cases of diabetes, and the increasing number of geriatric population.

The increasing number of road accidents is one of the major factors driving the growth of the prosthetics and orthotics market. The rising number of road accidents is resulting in the increasing number of amputations, which is fueling the demand for prosthetics and orthotics.

The rising number of sports injuries is another major factor driving the growth of the prosthetics and orthotics market. Moreover, the number of sports injuries is increasing due to the growing popularity of sports. The rising number of sports injuries is resulting in the increasing number of amputations, which is fueling the demand for prosthetics and orthotics.

Market Segments

The Prosthetics & Orthotics Market is segmented by type, technology, end-users and region. By type, the market is divided into orthotics and prosthetics. Based on technology, it is segmented into conventional, electric-powered and hybrid orthopedic prosthetics. On the basis of end-users, it is bifurcated into hospitals, prosthetics clinics, rehabilitation centers and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Prosthetics & Orthotics Market includes players such as Ossur, Fillauer LLC, Ottobock Healthcare GmbH, Blatchford Inc., Ultraflex Systems Inc., Shapeways, Inc., Hanger, Inc., Bauerfeind AG, BCP Group, and Touch Bionics, Inc.

