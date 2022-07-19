Location-based Entertainment Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

New York, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Global Location-based Entertainment Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Location-based Entertainment Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Location-based entertainment (LBE) is a type of entertainment that is focused on a specific location. This can include amusement parks, museums, zoos, and other attractions. The key aspect of LBE is that it is designed to be experienced in person and cannot be enjoyed from home. This type of entertainment can be a great way to get people out of the house and explore new places. It can also be a great way to promote tourism in a specific area.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in location-based entertainment technology.

One is the trend toward more immersive and realistic experiences. This includes virtual reality and augmented reality experiences that can transport users to other worlds or enhance their experience of the real world.

Another trend is the use of technology to create more social experiences. This can include things like social media integration, multiplayer gaming, and even just using technology to facilitate meeting new people.

Finally, there is a trend toward using technology to create more personalized experiences. This can include things like targeted advertising, personalized recommendations, and even just providing people with more information about their surroundings.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the Location-based Entertainment market. First, the rise in popularity of mobile devices and apps that use GPS technology has made it easier for people to find and track their locations. This has made it more convenient for people to visit locations that offer entertainment options.

Second, the growth of the tourism industry has also contributed to the popularity of location-based entertainment. As more people travel to different parts of the world, they are looking for ways to spend their time that are unique to the location they are visiting.

Finally, the rise of social media has also played a role in the growth of location-based entertainment. Social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter have made it easier for people to share information about their experiences at different locations. This has helped to promote different businesses and attractions.

Market Segments

The Location-based Entertainment Market is segmented by component, end-use, technology and region. By component, the market is divided into hardware and software. Based on end-use, it is segmented into amusement parks, arcade studios and 4D films. On the basis of technology it is bifurcated into 2D,3D and CMR. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Location-based Entertainment Market includes players such as HTC Corporation, IMAX Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Springboard VR, EXIT Realty Corp. International, Huawei Technologies Co, The VOID LLC and Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.

