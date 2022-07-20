Worldwide Demand For Container Handling Equipment Will Grow At An Impressive 4.2% CAGR Through 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Fact.MR, a market research and intelligence provider, states that the container handlining equipment market is expected to surpass a CAGR of 4.2% over the assessment period 2021-2031. Sales surpassed a value of US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020.

Stringent carbon emissions regulations are spurring sales of electric/hybrid container handling equipment. In addition, strong demand from Asia Pacific and the Middle East is impacting growth positively. A revenue of US$ 2 Bn is projected until 2031.

Prominent Key Players Of The Container Handling Equipment Market Survey Report:

Liebherr

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Cargotec Corp

Konecranes

SANY

Kalmar

Key Segments Covered

By Equipment Type Container Handling Forklift Trucks Container Handling Automated Stacking Cranes Container Handling Reach Stackers Container Handling Terminal Tractors Container Handling Straddle Carriers Container Handling Rail Mounted Gantry Cranes Container Handling Automated Guided Vehicles Container Handling Rubber Tired Gantry Cranes

By Propulsion Type Electric/Hybrid Container Handling Equipment Diesel Container Handling Equipment



What insights does the Container Handling Equipment Market report provide to the readers?

Container Handling Equipment fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Container Handling Equipment player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Container Handling Equipment in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Container Handling Equipment.

The report covers following Container Handling Equipment Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Container Handling Equipment market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Container Handling Equipment

Latest industry Analysis on Container Handling Equipment Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Container Handling Equipment Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Container Handling Equipment demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Container Handling Equipment major players

Container Handling Equipment Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Container Handling Equipment demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Container Handling Equipment Market report include:

How the market for Container Handling Equipment has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Container Handling Equipment on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Container Handling Equipment?

Why the consumption of Container Handling Equipment highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

