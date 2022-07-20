Isopentane Market In-Depth Analysis Leading Players Profiling 2021 to 2031 | Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-07-20

Isopentane Market Analysis By Purity (<95% Isopentane, 95% – 97% Isopentane, 99% Isopentane), By Blending Agent (Pentane, Cyclopentane, n-Pentane), By Function (Blowing Agents, Solvents, Propellant), By Region – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Newly-released isopentane industry analysis by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 4.4% in 2021, to total 7,920 KT. >99% purity isopentane displayed growth of 4.9% to total 3,495 KT, while 97%-99% purity grade isopentane was up 4.1% to 2,510 KT.

Prominent Key Players Of The Isopentane Market Survey Report:

  • Aeropres
  • A-Gas
  • Belorusneft
  • Chemogas
  • Chevron Phillips
  • Daoqing Oilfields
  • ExxonMobil
  • Gazprom
  • Phillips 66
  • Praxair
  • Rosneft
  • Shell
  • SIBUR
  • South Hampton Resources

Market Segments Covered in Isopentane Industry Analysis

  • By Purity

    • <95% Isopentane
    • 95% – 97% Isopentane
    • 97% – 99% Isopentane
    • 99% Isopentane

  • By Blending Agent

    • Pentane
    • Cyclopentane
    • n-Pentane
    • Others

  • By Function

    • Blowing Agents
      • Polyurethane Foam Additives
      • EPS Additives
    • Solvents
    • Propellant
    • Viscosity Controlling Agents

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Isopentane Market report provide to the readers?

  • Isopentane fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Isopentane player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Isopentane in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Isopentane.

The report covers following Isopentane Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Isopentane market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Isopentane
  • Latest industry Analysis on Isopentane Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Isopentane Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Isopentane demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Isopentane major players
  • Isopentane Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Isopentane demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Isopentane Market report include:

  • How the market for Isopentane has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Isopentane on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Isopentane?
  • Why the consumption of Isopentane highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

