Aerial Refueling Systems Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Airbus S.A.S., BAE Systems, Cobham plc

Aerial Refueling Systems Market

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Aerial Refueling Systems Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Aerial Refueling Systems Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Aerial refueling systems are used to refuel aircraft in mid-air. There are two types of aerial refueling systems: boom and drogue. Boom systems consist of a long, rigid hose that is attached to the refueling aircraft. The hose is used to transfer fuel from the refueling aircraft to the receiving aircraft. Drogue systems consist of a flexible hose that is attached to the refueling aircraft. The hose is used to transfer fuel from the refueling aircraft to the receiving aircraft.

Key Trends

The key trends in Aerial Refueling Systems technology are:

1. Increased use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): UAVs are increasingly being used for a variety of tasks, including surveillance, reconnaissance, and aerial refueling.

2. Improved fuel efficiency: Fuel efficiency is a key concern for all aircraft, and aerial refueling systems are no exception. Newer systems are designed to be more fuel-efficient, using less fuel to transfer the same amount of fuel to the aircraft.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the aerial refueling systems market include the increasing demand for military aircrafts, the need for long-range missions, and the requirement for mid-air refueling. Military aircrafts are used for various purposes such as air-to-air combat, air-to-ground combat, reconnaissance, and transportation.

Long-range missions require aircrafts to be refueled in mid-air in order to extend their range. Mid-air refueling is a critical capability for long-range missions. The need for long-range missions is expected to drive the aerial refueling systems market.

Market Segmentation

By System

  • Probe and Drogue
  • Boom Refueling

By Component

  • Pumps
  • Valves
  • Nozzles

By Region

  • North America
    • The U.S.

Key Players
  • Airbus S.A.S.
  •  BAE Systems
  •  Cobham plc
  •  Draken International
  •  Eaton Corporation
  •  GE Aviation
  •  Israel Aerospace Industries

