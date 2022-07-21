Operating Room Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Global market of operating room equipment surpassed a value of US$ 29 billion in 2018, and is likely to record a Y-o-Y growth of 6.0% in 2019, according to a new Fact.MR study. Key factors impacting the growth of global operating room equipment market range from surging prevalence of pathological and physiological diseases to growing preference for minimally invasive and non-invasive surgical procedures. In addition, rising number of hospitals along with growing regulatory approvals for a wide variety of medical devices are likely to create lucrative opportunities for manufactures in the operating room equipment industry.

The study finds that healthcare professionals and surgeons are demanding for operating rooms equipped with technically advanced devices that provide greater flexibility and ease of handling in order to ensure improved operational efficiency and better patient care system. Moreover, hospitals are heavily investing to upgrade operating rooms to reduce post-operative trauma and hospital stays for patients. These factors are directly influencing the global expansion of operating room equipment market. Further, growing adoption of various complex surgical equipment ranging from movables imagining system to operating room lights in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers is foreseen to guide the future of global operating room equipment market.

Operating Room Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Operating Room market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Operating Room market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Operating Room supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Pulse Oximeters, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape

The study highlights detailed profiles of leading players in the global operating room equipment market which include Getinge AB, Stryker Corporation, Steris Plc, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., General Electric Company, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Mizuho OSI, Inc., Medtronic, plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

The Fact.MR study offers a detailed analysis and an accurate forecast of global operating room equipment market for the 2017-2022 period. The global operating room market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Operating Room: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Operating Room demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Operating Room. As per the study, the demand for Operating Room will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Operating Room. As per the study, the demand for Operating Room will grow through 2029. Operating Room historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Operating Room consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Operating Room Market Segmentations:

