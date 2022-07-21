The golf cart market revenue is likely to touch US$ 2.9 Bn by 2021, according to Fact. MR. The overall golf cart market is expected to reach US$ 5.4 Bn by 2031, expanding nearly 2x.

Prominent Key Players Of The Golf Cart Market Survey Report:

Golf-Car Company

Cario

Garia

Club Car

Guangdong Marshell Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

E-Z-GO

Polaris Industries Inc.

Hawk Carts

STAR EV CORPORATION

G H Varley Pty Limited

KT Pan Company Limited

Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

HDK Electric Vehicle.

Key Segments Covered

Product Push-Pull Golf Carts Gasoline Golf Carts Electric Golf Carts Solar Powered Golf Carts

Operation Manual Golf Carts Powered Golf Carts

Application Golf Carts for Golf Courses Golf Carts for Personal Use Golf Carts for Industry Use Golf Carts for Other Applications

Ownership Rented Golf Carts Fully Owned Golf Carts



