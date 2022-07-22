Bullseye IoT Evaluation Board Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring a wireless IoT node solution in the latest edition of Sense Connect Control.

Bullseye is a new development board designed by Future Electronics’ System Design Center engineers for wireless IoT node solutions. An innovative new solution, it showcases the Panasonic PAN9520, an embedded 2.4 GHz ISM band 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi module that features a highly integrated controller which can be used in stand-alone or host-controlled applications.

The Bullseye evaluation board enables systems design engineers to quickly evaluate and integrate Wi-Fi communication and functionality into their IoT product without comprehensive knowledge of wireless hardware and software designs.

In addition to the PAN9520 embedded chip antenna, the Bullseye board features four selectable external antennas from TE Connectivity for extended range with different use cases or performance evaluations, an MPS battery charger and power solutions to enable battery-powered wireless IoT node designs, and extensive user interfaces including USB, inductive position sensing from Renesas and a mikroBUS™ extension interface.

The Bullseye evaluation platform is well equipped for many wireless IoT application developments including Industrial IoT, sensors and robotics, Medical patient monitoring and dialysis machines, Wireless POS terminals, Smart Home and Appliances, and Wearables.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

