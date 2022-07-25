Stainless Steel Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Acerinox S.A., Aperam Stainless, ArcelorMittal

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Stainless Steel Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Stainless Steel Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Stainless steel is a type of steel that contains chromium, which makes it resistant to corrosion. Stainless steel is used in a variety of applications, including cookware, surgical instruments, and automotive parts. The chromium in stainless steel forms a thin layer of chromium oxide, which protects the steel from corrosion.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in stainless steel technology:

1. The development of new grades of stainless steel: There has been a trend towards the development of new grades of stainless steel that are more resistant to corrosion and have better mechanical properties. This has led to the development of duplex stainless steels, super austenitic stainless steels, and high-strength martensitic stainless steels.

2. The improvement of existing grades of stainless steel: There has been a trend towards the improvement of existing grades of stainless steel. This has led to the development of new heat treatment methods, the use of new alloying elements, and the development of new surface finishes.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the stainless steel market are the increasing demand from end-use industries, such as construction, automotive, and consumer goods, and the growing demand for stainless steel in emerging economies, such as China and India. The stainless steel market is also driven by the increasing use of stainless steel in infrastructure projects, such as bridges, airports, and hospitals.

Market Segments

By Grade

200 series

300 series

By Product

Flat

Long

By Application

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Acerinox S.A.

Aperam Stainless

ArcelorMittal

Baosteel Group

Jindal Stainless

Nippon Steel Corporation

Outokumpu

POSCO

