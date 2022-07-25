Solar Tracker Market 2021 Growth, Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2031 | NEXTracker, Inc., Array Technologies, PVHardware, Arctech Solar, Soltec Trackers

New York, 2022-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — Global Solar Tracker Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Solar Tracker Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A solar tracker is a device that orients a payload toward the Sun. Solar trackers are used to tracking the movement of the Sun in the sky and adjust the orientation of solar panels, reflectors, or lenses to maximize the amount of sunlight that hits them. Solar trackers are used in a variety of applications, including solar power plants, solar thermal plants, and solar telescopes.

Solar trackers can be classified into two main types: active and passive. Active solar trackers use motors or other mechanisms to adjust the orientation of the payload. Passive solar trackers use the Sun’s heat to deform a material, which in turn adjusts the orientation of the payload.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in solar tracker technology. First, solar trackers are becoming more sophisticated, with more accurate tracking algorithms and better sensors. This enables them to more accurately follow the sun’s movements and produce more electricity. Second, solar trackers are becoming more durable, with better materials and construction methods. This makes them more resistant to wind, rain, and snow, and able to withstand more extreme temperatures. Third, solar trackers are becoming more affordable, as the cost of solar panels and other components continues to decline. This makes them a more attractive option for homeowners and businesses alike.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the solar tracker market are the increasing demand for electricity, the declining cost of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, and the increasing awareness of the benefits of solar PV systems.

The solar tracker market is driven by the increasing demand for electricity. This increase in demand for electricity is primarily due to the growing population and the increasing use of electricity in emerging economies.

The declining cost of solar PV modules is another key driver of the solar tracker market. The declining cost of solar PV modules is making solar PV systems more economically viable, and this is expected to drive the growth of the solar tracker market.

Market Segments

The Solar Tracker Market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, application, and region. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into concentrated PV tracker and non-concentrated PV tracker. By type, it is divided into single axis tracker and double axis tracker. On the basis of application, it is classified into residential, commercial, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Swine Feed Market report includes players such as NEXTracker, Inc., Array Technologies, PVHardware, Arctech Solar, Soltec Trackers, Nclave renewable, Convert Italia, STI Norland, Gonvarri Steel Services, and GameChange Solar.

