High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026)

This wide array of applications are anticipated to bolster prospects for the global high performance liquid chromatography market during the forecast period (2020-2026). Anticipated CAGR during this period is pegged at 5.4%. High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) is a highly sophisticated and an expensive technique, used to separate and identify various compounds in liquids and tissues.

HPLC techniques have been widely used in food processing, clinical diagnosis and forensic sciences. The technique is commonly used for drug analysis, separation of molecules and environmental control. The recent COVID-19 pandemic is poised to moderately impact testing volumes due to a number of the key companies’ employees practicing social distancing. Nevertheless, overall growth prospects shall remain positive.

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market – Scope of Report:

Competitive Landscape:

The global HPLC market comprises of the following players: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporation, GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Gilson, Inc., and Phenomax, Inc., to name a few. These companies have invested in strengthening their product portfolio and research and development operations.

Waters Corporation is a leading life sciences company which designs, develops and markets liquid chromatography instruments, such as the Alliance HPLC System which provides advanced solvent delivery capabilities. Similarly, Agilent Technologies specializes in three categories of HPLC systems: Analytical, Application-Specific and Preparative Systems.

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Segmentations:

By Product Type : Instruments Consumables: Columns Filters Vials Tubes Accessories

By End-User : Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries Diagnostic Laboratories Food and Beverage Industry Academic and Research Institutes Others (Environmental, Forensic, Chemicals and Energy)

By Geography : North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



