Cannabidiol Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Cronos Group, Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, NuLeaf Naturals, LLC, Isodiol International, Inc.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a chemical component found in marijuana and hemp plants that is widely used in medicine. Pain, anxiety, muscle dysfunction (dystonia), Crohn’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and a variety of other medical diseases are all treated with cannabidiol (CBD). As a result, cannabidiol is becoming increasingly popular in different parts of the world.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 outbreak, as well as government-imposed measures such as social separation and confinement, have exacerbated the market. Due to the statewide suspension of transportation and manufacturing in major raw material producing countries such as China and India, the market began to experience a supply deficit.

Key Trends and Drivers:

To achieve fitness goals and avoid ailments such as inflammation and pain, consumers look for new and healthy food products that are nutrient-dense.

The pharmaceutical sector, which is constantly expanding around the world, acknowledges the value and benefits of cannabis and its by-products.

Globally, favorable rules regulating the use of cannabis and related products are becoming more prevalent, and people are becoming more aware of the different benefits linked with cannabidiol.

These items have grown in popularity as a result of their numerous applications, which include potential healing powers as well as the ability to soothe.

Segmentation:

By Product

By Source

By Application

By Route of Administration

By End-use Outlook

Key Players:

Cronos Group

Aurora Cannabis

Folium Biosciences

Tilray

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC

Isodiol International, Inc.

CBD Health Solutions

